Stocks set to rise | Caterpillar shares fall | US-China reportedly near trade deal

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, giving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq a chance to extend their four-day win streaks. The Dow is also indicated higher this morning, after falling Tuesday for the first time in four sessions as it was weighed down by Walgreens. (CNBC)
Caterpillar (CAT), a bellwhether for the global economy, fell this morning in pre-market trading after Deutsche Bank downgraded the maker of earth movers and other construction equipment. "Synchronized global growth has collapsed," the firm said. (CNBC)
Three Fed officials will appear at an American Bankers Association event today - Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin. George is a voting member of the FOMC for 2019. (CNBC)
ADP is set to release its March report on private sector employment at 8:15 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the Institute For Supply Management will release its non-manufacturing index. Separately, lighting products maker Acuity Brands (AYI) and retailer Signet Jewelers (SIG) are out with quarterly earnings this morning ahead of the opening bell. (CNBC)