Stocks set to rise | Caterpillar shares fall | US-China reportedly near trade deal

U.S. and Chinese officials negotiating a trade deal have resolved most of the outstanding issues but are still haggling over how to implement and enforce such an agreement, according a report from the Financial Times.



* Trump on closing the US-Mexico border: 'Security is more important to me than trade' (CNBC)

President Donald Trump "blasted" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at three meetings in the past week, according to the Wall Street Journal. "I guess I'm stuck with you," the president told Powell, the journal said.



* Adultery, arrears and amends: Inside Trump Federal Reserve pick Stephen Moore's messy and very expensive divorce (CNBC)

The owner of a pro-Trump super PAC funded solely by billionaire bank executive Andrew Beal used more than $300,000 in donations to finance a conspiracy-theory-driven Facebook (FB) meme campaign to support Trump during the 2016 campaign. (CNBC)



* Here's what 2020 Democratic presidential candidates want to fund by reversing the Trump tax cuts (CNBC)

Voters in Chicago elected former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot to become their next mayor. The win by Lightfoot makes Chicago the largest city to elect an African-American woman as its top elected official. (USA Today)

The Wall Street Journal reported that pilots at the controls of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX that crashed in March initially followed emergency procedures laid out by the company but still failed to recover control of the jet.

Ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn said today on Twitter (TWTR) that he was getting ready to tell the truth about recent events and that he would hold a news conference on Thursday, April 11. (Reuters)

The Food and Drug Administration has set its first public hearing on legalizing CBD in food and drinks, to figure out how to regulate the newly legalized cannabis product. The hearing will take place on May 31. (CNBC)

Blue Apron (APRN) CEO Bradley Dickerson is leaving the meal kit company. He'll be succeeded by former Etsy (ETSY) chief operating officer Linda Koslowski. Blue Apron's chief technology officer Ilia Papas, will also be departing. (WSJ)

Netflix (NFLX) is at the center of a warning letter sent to the Motion Picture Academy by the Justice Department about a proposed rule change. The proposal would require movies to be released more widely in theaters to be eligible for the Academy Awards. (CNBC)