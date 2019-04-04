Adidas is teaming up with Beyonce on sneakers and the relaunch of Ivy Park clothing

Adidas is teaming up with one of the biggest superstars in the world to help market its sneakers and sweatshirts: Beyonce.

Adidas said on Thursday it will be partnering with singer Beyonce, who will now serve as a "creative partner" for the brand. The company said Beyonce will help co-create new products, including performance gear, shoes and lifestyle apparel, for Adidas.

Notably, Beyonce in 2016 launched her own activewear line, in a collaboration with fashion retailer Topshop, called Ivy Park. Beyonce later cut ties with Topshop, following allegations that surfaced of sexual misconduct, bullying, and racial harassment by Arcadia Group owner and billionaire Sir Philip Green. Arcadia is the parent company of Topshop.

Now, she plans to relaunch Ivy Park with Adidas.

"Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries," Beyonce said in a statement. "We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader."