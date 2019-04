Shares in Asia were set to see opening gains on Thursday as investors watched out for developments amid ongoing negotiations on the U.S.-China trade front.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,785, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,713.21.

Australia's ASX 200, however, slipped 0.45 percent in early trade as almost all sectors declined.