Former Nissan chief Ghosn: 'My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary'

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was re-arrested on Thursday.

Japanese prosecutors are building a new case against him over payments made to a dealer in Oman, according to reports.

Ghosn called the arrest "outrageous and arbitrary" and said it was "part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me."

A day earlier, Ghosn tweeted that he was "getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening." He announced that he would be holding a press conference on next Thursday, Apr. 11.

Broadcaster NHK said prosecutors arrested him for a fourth time on suspicion of aggravated breach of trust.

Shares of Nissan rose 0.6 percent in early Thursday trade.

Here is Ghosn's full statement on his re-arrest: