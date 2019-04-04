Former Nissan chief Ghosn: 'My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary'

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was re-arrested on Thursday.
Japanese prosecutors are building a new case against him over payments made to a dealer in Oman, according to reports.
Ghosn called the arrest "outrageous and arbitrary" and said it was "part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me."
A day earlier, Ghosn tweeted that he was "getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening." He announced that he would be holding a press conference on next Thursday, Apr. 11.
Broadcaster NHK said prosecutors arrested him for a fourth time on suspicion of aggravated breach of trust.
Shares of Nissan rose 0.6 percent in early Thursday trade.
Here is Ghosn's full statement on his re-arrest:
My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary. It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors. Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me.
After being wrongly imprisoned for 108 days, my biggest hope and wish today is for a fair trial. I was scheduled to present my story in a press conference next week; by arresting me again, the prosecutors have denied me that opportunity, for now, but I am determined that the truth will come out. I am confident that if tried fairly, I will be vindicated.