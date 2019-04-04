House votes to end US support for Yemen conflict, setting up Trump's second veto

The House voted Thursday to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen, setting up the likely second veto of President Donald Trump's tenure.

The Senate already passed the resolution in a rare bipartisan check on Trump. It calls on Trump to "removed United States Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting" Yemen within 30 days.

The House approved the measure Thursday in a 247-175-1 vote, with sixteen Republicans joining the majority Democrats in rebuking the president's policy. The resolution will head to the president's desk, but he has already threatened to veto it. Neither chamber of Congress appears to have enough support to override Trump's expected veto.

Democrats and some Republicans have slammed American involvement in the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and caused widespread hunger. Critics of U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels wanted to flex congressional power to scale back military involvement.

The measure passed Thursday is also seen as a rebuke of Trump's relationship with the oil-rich Saudi kingdom. Some lawmakers worry about the White House's warm relationship with Saudi Arabia and his tepid criticism of the Saudi monarchy following the brutal killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

In a tweet Wednesday ahead of the vote, House sponsor Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called the Yemen proposal "a culmination of a years long, bicameral & bipartisan effort to end the world's worst modern humanitarian crisis."

The House vote will force the second veto of Trump's presidency. The White House previously argued the resolution "would harm bilateral relationships in the region."

The U.S. has mostly provided logistical support for the Saudi-led coalition. It has carried out separate airstrikes in Yemen, mostly targeting al-Qaeda operations in the region.

Last month, Trump vetoed the first legislation of his presidency. The bill he opposed would have blocked his national emergency declaration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The House later failed to override his veto.

