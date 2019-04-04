Jeff Bezos to keep 75 percent of couple's Amazon stock after finalizing divorce

MacKenzie Bezos announced on Twitter Thursday that she and ex-husband Jeff Bezos have completed the process of dissolving their marriage, leaving her with $35.6 billion in Amazon stock.

MacKenzie said she was "happy" to be giving Jeff 75 percent of their stock in Amazon along with voting control of her shares. She also left Jeff with all of her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, according to the statement. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MacKenzie will retain shares representing about 4 percent of Amazon's outstanding common stock, making her the third-biggest shareholder at the company, behind Jeff and Vanguard.

Amazon's stock was down about half a percent Thursday afternoon following the news.

In a separate statement, Jeff shared his gratitude to MacKenzie on Twitter.

"I'm grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents," Jeff said.

The announcement clears up some concerns investors had in the days after the couple announced their plans to get a divorce about who would have voting power at Amazon. The Bezos' split represented a fairly unprecedented situation according to divorce law experts, since the two were together when Amazon started and they did not own such a vast amount of money.

This is the full announcement from MacKenzie Bezos:

Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends. Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post, Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.