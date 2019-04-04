Sheryl Crow gives Elon Musk Tesla advice on Twitter after she gets stuck in a parking lot

On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk headed to Mahattan federal court, facing off with federal regulators over a tweet.

But on Wednesday, Musk was doing some more innocuous tweeting — giving a rock star in distress some personal Tesla customer service.

Singer Sheryl Crow tweeted to her 320,000 followers on Wednesday that she was stuck in a parking lot in her Tesla with a black screen, asking if anyone knew how to fix it. (Presumably, Crow was referencing the central navigation screen.)

Someone did know what to do: Tesla CEO Musk.

"Change your screen preference from night mode to auto," Musk tweeted to Crow. "Night mode with 0% brightness is actually too dark during the day. This is ultimately our fault. We will update our software so that 0% brightness is always usable relative to ambient conditions."

Though Crow was able to adjust her screen, she took the opportunity to suggest an improvement: "Might I suggest adding some screen controls to the app so that you're not stuck when the screen goes black?"

Musk agreed with the rock star's tech advice.

Musk's personal customer feedback is not reserved exclusively for rock stars. He frequently responds to user comments on Twitter.