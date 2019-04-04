VISIT CNBC.COM

Power Players

Power Players

Sheryl Crow gives Elon Musk Tesla advice on Twitter after she gets stuck in a parking lot

SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2, 2019.
Mike Blake | Reuters
SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2, 2019.

On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk headed to Mahattan federal court, facing off with federal regulators over a tweet.

But on Wednesday, Musk was doing some more innocuous tweeting — giving a rock star in distress some personal Tesla customer service.

Singer Sheryl Crow tweeted to her 320,000 followers on Wednesday that she was stuck in a parking lot in her Tesla with a black screen, asking if anyone knew how to fix it. (Presumably, Crow was referencing the central navigation screen.)

Someone did know what to do: Tesla CEO Musk.

"Change your screen preference from night mode to auto," Musk tweeted to Crow. "Night mode with 0% brightness is actually too dark during the day. This is ultimately our fault. We will update our software so that 0% brightness is always usable relative to ambient conditions."

Though Crow was able to adjust her screen, she took the opportunity to suggest an improvement: "Might I suggest adding some screen controls to the app so that you're not stuck when the screen goes black?"

Musk agreed with the rock star's tech advice.

Musk's personal customer feedback is not reserved exclusively for rock stars. He frequently responds to user comments on Twitter.

Of course, Musk has also gotten himself in trouble with tweets.

In August Musk tweeted he could take Tesla private at $420 a share and had secured funding. The SEC argued the tweet constituted securities fraud. "Musk knew that the potential transaction was uncertain and subject to numerous contingencies," the SEC said in a written statement. Musk settled with the SEC in September, agreeing to stop using Twitter to talk about Tesla's operations or financial position without the company's review and approval, among other things. Musk and Tesla also each had to pay a $20 million fine.

Now, Musk's lawyers are defending him against an alleged violation of that settlement. In February Musk posted a tweet projecting Tesla's production outlook, which the SEC says did not have the proper approval. Hours after sending the tweet Musk corrected himself, but he says the tweet did not contain any new information and was therefore not a violation.

For Musk, Twitter is an avenue for self-expression.

And despite Crow's Tesla glitch, she tweeted her love for the electric car.

See also:

Top Silicon Valley investor: This is what gives Elon Musk 'true superpowers' in business

Elon Musk remembers the SpaceX of 10 years ago: 'We couldn't even reach orbit with little Falcon 1'

Billionaire Elon Musk responds to unhappy Tesla customer on a Friday night, teaching a brilliant lesson in customer service

Elon Musk remembers the SpaceX of 10 years ago: ‘We couldn’t even reach orbit with little Falcon 1’
Elon Musk remembers the SpaceX of 10 years ago: ‘We couldn’t even reach orbit with little Falcon 1’   

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!


Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...