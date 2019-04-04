The best no-fee credit card, according to The Points Guy

If you don't want to pay an annual fee to use a credit card but still want to earn rewards, consider the Chase Freedom Unlimited, suggests Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy. He turned his credit card expertise into a full-time job and now jets around the world for next to nothing, thanks to points and frequent-flyer miles.

Kelly, who has 25 credit cards himself, typically steers clear of no-fee cards. They "generally offer less perks," he tells CNBC Make It. Compared to cards with a fee, they "may not be the most lucrative in the long-term."

But "if you're dead set on a no annual fee card, I would recommend the Chase Freedom Unlimited," he says.

The Freedom Unlimited offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, which is "a decent earn," says Kelly. It also offers 120-day purchase protection and extended warranty protection.

What Kelly particularly likes about the card, though, is that you can also earn your rewards on this card in the form of points. That will come in handy if you ever upgrade to a premium Chase rewards card that has an annual fee, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve, because you'll be able to pair them.

"Here's the deal," explains Kelly: "If you get a card like a Chase Freedom Unlimited, those points are technically cash back, but, if down the line you get a Sapphire card, you'll be able to transfer those cash-back points into your Sapphire points ... and you can get a ton of value."