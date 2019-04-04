Trump gives Mexico a year to stem the flow of drugs and migrants or he will impose auto tariffs or close the border

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would give Mexico a year to stem the flow of illegal drugs over the southern border, and if the country cannot, he said he would either close the border or impose tariffs on cars.

"You know i will do it. I don't play games. ... so we're doing it to stop people. We're gonna give them a one year warning, and if the drugs don't stop, or largely stop, we're going to put tariffs on Mexico and products, in particular cars. The whole ballgame is cars....and if that doesn't stop the drugs, we close the border."

"If Mexico doesn't apprehend these people coming" into the United States from Central America, "we're going to tax the cars. And if that doesn't work, we're going to close the border," Trump said during a meeting at the White House. "If in a year from now, drugs continue to pour in, we're going to put tariffs up."

The move represented a significant step back from Trump's earlier threats to shut the border as early as this weekend.

It was unclear Thursday exactly how Trump's demands would be put into motion, or how long he might give tariffs to work before closing the border. But the yearlong delay before any action would be taken likely came as good news to businesses and Republican lawmakers, who feared earlier this week that the closure of some part of the U.S.-Mexico border was imminent.

"Even threatening to close the border to legitimate commerce and travel creates a degree of economic uncertainty that risks compromising the very gains in growth and productivity that policies of the Trump Administration have helped achieve," Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, had said in a statement on Monday, in response to Trump's escalating threats.

It was also unclear Thursday whether Trump intended to continue demanding that Congress pass a series of administration-backed immigration reforms, something he suggested earlier in the week, if Congress failed to do, could give him cause to shut the southern border.

In addition to Mexico stemming the tide of migrants, Trump told reporters on Tuesday, Congress needs to "meet quickly and make a deal ... to get rid of chain migration ... get rid of catch and release," end the visa lottery and "do something about asylum."

"If [Mexico] don't, or if we don't make a deal with Congress," Trump said, "the border's going to be closed."

Closing the border to commerce would have damaged border state economies and raised costs for consumers, both of which were cause for serious concern among Republican representatives of those states on Capitol Hill this week.

Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Martha McSally, R-Ariz., both warned the president against taking the step. The senators face re-election next year in states Trump will also need to win in order to guarantee him a second term in the White House.

On Wednesday, Cornyn told Texas reporters that he warned the president that closing the border "would be harmful not only to our relationships but also to our U.S. economy," according to a spokesman for the senator.

McSally told reporters on Monday, "it's so important for Arizona's economy" to keep "legitimate trade and travel flowing through our ports of entry."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.