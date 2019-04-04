Trump plans to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday, according to a White House schedule.

The event is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. ET in the Oval Office.

That comes as Washington and Beijing appeared to be closing in on a deal that would put an end to their ongoing trade war.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters Wednesday that Beijing had acknowledged that the United States has legitimate gripes about intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer and cyber hacking. That would be a significant step toward signing a deal, but it does not guarantee that the world's too largest economies could iron out enough of their differences to get an agreement signed.

"They have for the first time acknowledged that we have a point. Several points," Kudlow told reporters at an event hosted by The Christian Science Monitor. Previously, he said, "they were in denial."

On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that the officials negotiating a trade deal have resolved most of the outstanding issues but are still haggling over how to implement and enforce such an agreement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

—Reuters and CNBC's Lauren Feiner and Saheli Roy Choudhury contributed to this report.