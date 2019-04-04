Stock futures stall | Tesla shares tanks | Dimon defends capitalism

U.S. stock futures were flat this morning after the S&P 500 closed Wednesday at its highest since Oct. 9, the Nasdaq since Oct. 3. Wednesday marked six months since the most recent record high by one of the major averages, with the Dow's all-time high having been set on Oct. 3, 2018. (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) shares were 7 percent lower in pre-market trading after it said deliveries fell 31 percent during the first quarter. Tesla has struggled with the longer transit times involved in its first Model 3 shipments to Europe and China. It did reaffirm prior guidance of deliveries for 2019. (CNBC)
* Wall Street analysts say Tesla's first-quarter deliveries were 'substantially worse' than expected (CNBC)
On the data front, the Labor Department releases its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. Separately, automaker Ford (F) will release its first quarter sales figures this morning, two days after other major automakers issued numbers for either March or the first quarter. (CNBC)
New York Fed President John Williams, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker all have public appearances today. Neither Mester nor Harker are voting members of the FOMC for 2019 (The New York Fed President is always a voting member). (CNBC)