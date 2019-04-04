Stock futures stall | Tesla shares tanks | Dimon defends capitalism

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon released his annual letter to shareholders today and touched on many topics, including whether there is a recession coming, stock buybacks and recent criticisms of capitalism. (CNBC)

Ethiopian authorities said Boeing (BA) must review the "controllability" of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft model before it can fly again. Boeing has suggested that the crash may have been avoided had pilots followed established safety procedures. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He today in the Oval Office. That comes as Washington and Beijing appeared to be closing in on a deal that would put an end to their ongoing trade war. (CNBC)

The New York Times reported that investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller have told associates that Attorney General William Barr inadequately characterized the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling for Trump.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., last night said he had filed a formal request with the Treasury Department for Trump's tax returns. Democrats have been demanding to seem them since 2016. (NBC News)

In another nail-biting vote in the U.K.'s Parliament, lawmakers voted by a majority of just one to force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek an extension to the Brexit process and avoid a no-deal departure. (CNBC)

Tokyo prosecutors arrested ousted Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn for a fourth time today, broadcaster NHK said, after reports authorities were building a new case against him over payments made to a dealer in Oman. (Reuters)

Apple's (AAPL) Beats brand unveiled the new Powerbeats Pro headphones, which appear to be a good alternative to AirPods, with a sportier design, adjustable ear plugs and water resistance. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) announced its new online baby registry this morning, as the world's largest retailer continues its aim to grab the market share left by the Babies R Us liquidation. (CNBC)

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating nearly three dozen cases of people suffering from seizures after vaping. It's unclear whether using e-cigarettes causes these seizures, the FDA says. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Altria's non-tobacco moves makes it a compelling stock to buy (CNBC)