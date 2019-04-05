4 self-made millionaires reveal the best investments they ever made

"Work for companies that give you equity, like I did at my first startup 2Market and later at AOL. There are so many out there, and they're not all in Silicon Valley anymore. Also, understand what stock options are. Take a class if you need to. If it scares you or you don't understand, figure it out. Don't leave it for someone else to."

—Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint Inc.; creator of The Kara Network, a digital resource for entrepreneurs; and host of the "Unstoppable" podcast; follow Kara on Twitter and Instagram