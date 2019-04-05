These are the 10 best cities for work-life balance

Richard Branson touts the importance of work-life balance and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos aims for "work-life harmony." Whatever you call it, the benefits of striking a balance between your personal and professional lives is underscored by research.

If work-life balance is something you're striving for, you might consider making the move out West.

A new analysis by personal finance company Fabric identified the best cities for achieving work-life balance. Fabric analyzed data for 275 of the largest U.S. metro areas, looking at factors like shortest average work weeks and highest cost-of-living adjusted incomes (factoring in geographic differences in the prices of goods and services).

The West and Midwest dominate when it comes to achieving work-life balance, according to the analysis.

Topping Fabric's list of the best metro areas for work-life balance is Provo-Orem, Utah located about 40 miles from Salt Lake City. It has a short average work week (35.2 hours), a below-average cost of living and a high adjusted median household income of $72,517.

Boulder, Colorado came in second with an average of 36.6-hour work week and an adjusted median household income of $74,228, though Boulder's cost of living is about 9 percent above average, according to the report.

Rounding out the top three is Bloomington, Illinois, with a short average commute (18.2 minutes each way) and a cost of living 6 percent below average.

Overall, these are the top 10 metro areas for work-life balance, according to Fabric:

1. Provo-Orem, Utah

2. Boulder, Colorado

3. Bloomington, Illinois

4. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah

5. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles -Arroyo Grande, California

6. Fargo, North Dakota - Minnesota (the city shares a border with both states)

7. Ann Arbor, Michigan

8. Madison, Wisconsin

9. Bend-Redmond, Oregon

10. Salt Lake City, Utah

Fabric's analysis ranked metros with the best work-life balance based on household income, cost of living, time spent working and time spent commuting. You can see the full analysis and methodology here.

Don't miss: This company will pay someone $1,000 to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!