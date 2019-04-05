Stocks in Asia set to gain on hopes of potential US-China trade deal

Shares in Asia were set to see opening gains on Friday as investors watched for more details about a potential trade deal between China and the U.S.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,785, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,724.95.

Australia's ASX 200, however, slipped 0.5 percent in early trade as almost all sectors declined.

The stock markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for a holiday.