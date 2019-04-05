These are the 10 most Instagrammed train journeys in the world

Train travel is constantly expanding.

China has been putting down rails on its New Silk Road (from China to London); luxury trains have recently debuted, like Belmond's Royal Scotsman and Andean Explorer Peru; and Virgin founder Richard Branson debuted the Virgin Trains USA (formerly Brightline, an express inter-city rail system) at Virgin MiamiCentral train station in Miami, Florida on Thursday. The high-speed train is expected to connect two of Florida's most popular destinations, Orlando (near Walt Disney World) and Miami, with speeds up to 125 miles per hour.

Canvas Holidays, a travel operator based in the U.K., culled through 275,000 train travel photos on Instagram to determine which journeys were getting the most tags around the world (as of Friday, April 5).

Leading the pack was a European route: The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which was tagged in 63,408 Instagram posts.