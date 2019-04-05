What to expect after Elon Musk's day in court

Muzzle? Fine? Removal? What to do about Elon Musk?
The Tesla CEO had his day in court Thursdayfor a hearing in his ongoing battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This time, the financial regulators alleged Musk broke the terms of a prior settlement agreement by posting material company information on Twitter earlier this year. Musk claims he did nothing wrong.
Former SEC prosecutor Elliot Lutzker believes the agency will back down without removing Musk from the CEO position, but only after Musk pays a fine significantly larger than the $20 million he paid last year to settle his original dispute with the SEC, which stemmed from the CEO's infamous "funding secured" tweet where he suggested he was going to take Tesla private.
But Lutzker says he doesn't think Musk will be able to stay out of trouble "unless he gives up Twitter."