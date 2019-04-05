Excerpts from @Work Talent + HR Conference

Craig Robinson, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal: We can all agree that there are challenges in corporate America in terms of gender, ethnicity and diversity, but it is helpful to look at the data and come up with actionable items that can help CHROs change the workplace.

Everyone recognizes that we need to develop corporate cultures that are welcoming and supportive to all diverse employees; otherwise, they will take their talents elsewhere.

Amy Lui Abel, Managing Director of Human Capital, The Conference Board: Research we've done at the Conference Board shows women compose 20 percent of senior leadership roles. But it will take another 75 years to reach gender parity on boards of directors.

It's depressing news, but there are pockets of hope. Over 60 percent of the HR leaders we have interviewed say they are making progress. The industry with the highest number of female CEOs on the S&P 500 is the utilities industry. That seems counterintuitive, since it's typically a male-dominated industry, but the industry started working early on supporting women. And they tackled gender parity systematically.

We have found that increasing companies realize that mentoring is a powerful tool to help women advance in the workplace. Lots of organizations are building internal mentors in their own company, which is a cost-effective approach.

Nancy Reyes, President, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York: At our company, we were spending a lot of time on developing executive leaders but realized we needed to develop a pipeline of potential women leaders. Two years ago we started the Circle of Women initiative. We identified potential women leaders, half of whom of color, and paired each with an executive coach. This gave them a safe space to find their own voice and anything else they needed. We wanted women to coach one or two junior female employees. We think women lifting women is very empowering. It is about creating an infinite circle of women.

A company's culture is exemplified in its leaders. They should be role models, and they must be held accountable. This is what we can do. We should all treat people as we want to be treated.

Eric Hutcherson, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, National Basketball Association: The diversity equation is not an easy one to solve for, and neither is inclusion for that matter. The NBA has made great strides. You have to be intentional. This year NBA had its first woman leadership forum with a number of male allies to discuss the challenges they face in the workplace and what we can do to make things better. We find what works best is finding commonality among our differences. That's why we encourage resource groups to work together.

For employees, there will be headwinds and tailwinds. It's important for organizations to provide the support and infrastructure so they can be successful. Some of it is mentoring. I want people to come to work joyful every day. Our calling is 'to compete with intensity, lead with integrity and inspire play.' That holds true in our workplace as well.