Every parent knows that raising a child can feel tantamount to a competitive sport. And while competitive parenting is widely condemned, we ultimately just want our children to live happy and successful lives.

Thanks to modern science, there are a number effective — yet obvious — strategies to smart parenting. But last year, a group of researchers at MIT, Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania found that one of the best things parents can do for their children is to have frequent back-and-forth exchanges with them.

The findings suggest that doing this at an early age (typically between ages four to six) will help develop, foster and improve what is perhaps the one of the most important skills that contribute to success in life: Communication.

What's more, a number of studies have supported the idea that children with stronger communication skills are more likely to have healthier relationships, longer marriages, more wealth, higher self-esteem and overall satisfaction in life.