Tony Robbins uses these 3 biohacks to keep his energy levels insanely high

If you've ever seen life coach and self-made multimillionaire Tony Robbins speak to an audience, you know the man seems to have unlimited energy.

"When I go on stage, I do a seminar for 10,000 to 15,000 people, kind of NBA stadiums, four days and nights," Robbins tells CNBC Make It. "Most people won't sit for a three hour movie that someone spent $300 million to make, so you have to hold people's attention.

It "requires a level of energy that's insane, because I'm on-stage 10, 14 hours" at a time, he says. (Robbins says a group of experts once monitored his vitals during a seminar and found he burned 11,300 calories in nine hours.)

So how does Robbins physically prepare for such a demanding job? He uses biohacks, like cryotherapy.

"I've done it since the beginning," Robbins says of the therapy, during which your body is exposed to extreme cold.

"When I was in football [in school], you iced your knees 20 minutes on, 20 minutes off. [Now], in three minutes, I go to minus 240 degrees Fahrenheit," he says. "[I]t takes out all the lactic acid, it takes out all of the inflammation in your body in about three minutes. I have [a cryotherapy chamber] right there in my house, I have one on the road."

Robbins clearly is a believer in the treatment's benefits, and some studies suggest it can help with things like pain relief and muscle healing, according to Medical News Today. However, it can be harmful to the skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, and also for people with certain medical or heart issues.

Robbins says he also uses his own hyperbaric oxygen machine, in which you breath pure oxygen in a pressurized room or chamber. It's generally considered a safe procedure and helps treat everything from anemia to burns to crushing injuries, according to the Mayo Clinic. Robbins says he uses it to treat his elevated mercury levels.

Then there's what Robbins calls his "PEMF machine, a pulsed electronic magnetic frequency device," he says.

Robbins has said that he uses the PEMF machine as a way to relieve stress and minimize pain. "I tore all my rotator cuffs and my shoulder snowboarding," Robbins says.

WebMD notes that magnetic therapy is generally safe, although it is not safe for everyone.

Now, Robbins is even writing a book on the subject. "Life Force" will focus on cutting edge tools and innovations.

"There are things coming," Robbins says. "I found the best on earth, and showed people it's possible. I'm going to [show you] how you can transform your energy [and] your body."

Don't miss: Michael Phelps once did 75 workouts in 24 days — here's where his drive comes from

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!