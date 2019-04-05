How Casper's founders went from $100,000 in debt to building a billion-dollar mattress start-up

Casper co-founder Neil Parikh

Parikh and the other Casper founders had expected to sell about $1.8 million worth of mattresses in their first year, but instead they hit that number in just two months. That early success helped attract more money from big-name investors — including celebrities like actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher and rappers Nas and 50 Cent — which, in turn, helped spread word about the brand.

In 2017, retail giant Target reportedly looked into buying Casper for $1 billion, but instead invested a reported $75 million in the company and started selling Casper products in its stores. Since launching, Casper has raised nearly $340 million from investors, and the company is currently valued at $1.1 billion, Casper said last month.

In 2018, Casper topped $400 million in annual revenue, the company says. That number is likely to continue growing in 2019, which could also be the first year that Casper reaches profitability (according to leaked financials recently reported by The Information), as the costs of growing the startup have reportedly outweighed its increasing revenue streams.

Meanwhile, Casper's success has helped spawn a king-sized list of rivals, who are looking to follow the path Casper blazed selling affordable, quality mattresses online. Now, Casper has to compete with other well-funded start-ups with similar models, like Leesa Sleep (which has raised more than $30 million from investors like Seventh Generation CEO John Replogle and TOMS shoes founder Blake Mycoskie) and Purple Innovation (which is publicly traded with a market value of over $250 million), as well as fellow direct-to-consumer brands like Tuft & Needle (which Serta Simmons acquired last year) and Eight Sleep (which uses hidden sensors to track your sleep cycles).

And, while the rise of online mattress-sellers has hurt traditional retailers (Mattress Firm, the largest US mattress retailer, filed for bankruptcy in October), it has also inspired other large retailers to dip their toes into the industry. Last year, retail giant Walmart joined the fray by launching its own online-only mattress and bedding brand, called Allswell, while Amazon (which sells Casper products on its site) quietly entered the mattress market last fall by selling memory foam mattresses from its AmazonBasics and Rivet brands. (The higher-end Rivet mattresses even come with a free 100-night trial and cost from $449 to over $620.)

The growing list of competitors obviously presents a major threat to Casper's run of success. But Casper isn't sleeping on its competition, as the company continues to expand into new product areas (along with mattresses, Casper now sells pillows, sheets, dog mattresses and, most recently, an $89 bedside light called the Casper Glow lamp).