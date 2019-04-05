Israel's coming election will give the winner control over a booming economy

The first of the two most likely election scenarios Tuesday would be for Netanyahu's Likud party to win the most seats in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

The second most realistic scenario is for a new party — known in English as Blue and White — to score enough votes to take the top spot. Blue and White is led by Gantz, a former top Israeli general and one-time military chief of staff under Netanyahu. The party hopes to benefit from corruption allegations swirling around Netanyahu.

Here's how recent poll numbers break down:

Likud: 29 seats

Blue and White: 28 seats

Labor: 14 seats

Union of Right Wing Parties: 7 seats

Hadash-Ta'al: 6 seats

United Torah Judaism: 6 seats

Shas: 5 seats

New Right: 5 seats

Meretz: 5 seats

Ra'am-Balad: 5 seats

Kulanu: 4 seats

Poll dated April 2, Courtesy of Israel Channel 13 Polling

Either Likud or Blue and White will need help from multiple, smaller parties to get the 61 seats needed to form a government. And there could be uncertainty in markets, at least in the near term, if Likud is pushed from power.

"Short term uncertainty is a concern if Netanyahu's Likud loses to Blue and White," said Ori Greenfield, chief economist and strategist at Psagot Investment House, one of Israel's largest financials firms.

But Greenfield doubts any impact would last. He said that "because the Federal Reserve in the United States is signaling no more hikes and global Central Banks aren't moving, it's unlikely the Bank of Israel will be able to make a move, unless inflation starts to become more of a concern, then they'd be forced to act."

One area ripe for change after the election is Israel's once sky-high housing market. Reforms went into place under Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon designed to help new home buyers, through a lottery system where winners won large subsidies.