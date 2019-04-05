Italy faces a 'worrying situation with no ideas for the future,' former leader warns

Investors have lost confidence with Italy and its future remains uncertain, former prominent politicians in the country have told CNBC, taking aim at the current coalition government seated in Rome.

Former Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the current Italian government has damaged confidence and investment into the southern European economy. Speaking at the Ambrosetti Forum on the shores of Lake Como, Padoan told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick that "the issue of lost confidence is still hanging over the country."

Meanwhile, Enrico Letta, the former prime minister of Italy called it a "worrying situation." "There is a big problem for Italy and big problem for Italy's lack of investment and the duration of the public finance situation," Letta told CNBC at the Ambrosetti Forum.

"I think it is a worrying situation with no ideas for the future from the present government. It is just redistribution with no idea on how to grow. The country will face the second quarter for the year very very hard," Letta said.

Both Letta and Padoan had prominent roles for their center-left Democratic Party during its time in power. In June last year, a coalition of the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and the right-wing Lega took office following elections in March which resulted in a hung parliament.