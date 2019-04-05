Here's why Amazon is trying to reach every inch of the world with satellites providing internet

Amazon's plan to launch thousands of internet satellites to connect billions of people around the world represents a serious and underappreciated entrant in the space business, multiple analysts and industry executives told CNBC.

Jeff Bezos' company is working on Project Kuiper, which would put 3,236 satellites into orbit to provide high-speed internet to any point on the globe. While Amazon does not indicate the timeline or cost to fully deploy the network, the initial proposal is similar to at least four other companies building and launching high-speed internet satellites, especially that of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"Global internet is a huge opportunity, especially for someone like Amazon with cloud services," ARK Invest analyst Sam Korus told CNBC.

Amazon's satellite plan rolled out quietly by the company this week could be revolutionary, industry executives say. More than a dozen space industry executives spoke to CNBC about Amazon's proposal under condition of anonymity, due to either partnerships or competition with Bezos' space ventures. These executives have experience across the entire supply chain of the space business – from building rockets to operating satellites and everything in between.

"We've known for a long time that there is a significant portion of the population that's unconnected," Chad Anderson, CEO of venture capital firm Space Angels, told CNBC. "Already, there's been a lot of value in connecting these people to the global economy."

Marketing for internet satellites from the incumbent players, such as SpaceX with its "Starlink" network and SoftBank-backed OneWeb, has largely centered around the opportunity of connecting rural networks. Amazon is no different in that regard. The company said in a statement that it also wants to provide "connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world." But the business case for Bezos' network is much broader, according to Korus and Anderson.

"If you get everyone access to the internet then you've just doubled your total addressable market for e-commerce, cloud, internet and any other business Amazon wants to do," Korus said.

"You can see the clear profit motive here for Amazon: 4 billion new customers," Anderson added.

Two industry officials said that this move "validates the market model" for these immense internet satellite networks, especially since "Amazon is a publicly traded company" with a broader shareholder base, unlike other space companies. Additionally, Amazon's entrance "makes an already challenging market even more competitive," one executive said. These networks have high capital costs as well as complex technological challenges – the recently completed Iridium constellation cost about $3 billion to build and launch over the course of a decade.

"This is likely just the beginning of a marathon of change coming" to the space industry, another official said.