Former Navy SEAL: Don't do this if you want to get promoted

Want to get ahead at work? Don't fixate on landing a promotion, says former U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, who is now an author and leadership coach.

If you're focused on earning a title change or salary bump, he tells CNBC Make It, "you start to miss out on the things that are important parts of your job," such as being a team player or supporting your boss.

Plus, only looking out for yourself might rub your coworkers the wrong way, which can hurt you in the long run. "In your mind, you think no one notices that you're maneuvering and you're trying to be noticed, when in reality, most of the time when you're trying to stand up above everyone else … everyone else on the team notices and they don't like it," he says.

That means that "when the opportunity comes for them to pull you down, they're going to take it."