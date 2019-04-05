Mark Cuban: This is the one lie all successful entrepreneurs tell

You have to be able to lie yourself to get started as an entrepreneur, tech billionaire Mark Cuban says.

"One thing that entrepreneurs, we all do, we lie to ourselves. All the time. You have to," Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a judge on ABC's "Shark Tank," said in a keynote speech on Tuesday at an event for Dallas Startup Week.

Cuban goes on to explain that most entrepreneurs are so terrified when taking the first steps toward launching a new business that they have to lie to themselves in order to psych themselves up enough to move ahead. Cuban warns against being a "wantrepreneur," or someone who have an idea for a business, but can't convince themselves to go beyond just talking about putting that idea to work.

"Behind the lie are the 'wantrepreneurs,'" Cuban said in his speech. "The people who talk about doing it, but don't take that step. And then you lie to yourself a little bit and you say, 'I can do this.' You're scared s---less, but you know you can do this. You take one small step."

In Cuban's case, he seemingly faced long odds to become a billionaire when he arrived in Dallas at the age of 23 "with $60, hole in my floorboard, case of oil in the trunk & a floor to sleep on in Dallas," he said in 2017. But even though Cuban soon got fired from a job selling software, he didn't allow himself to let his dire situation dent his confidence. He formed a software company called MicroSolutions that he sold in 1990 for $6 million.