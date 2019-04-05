Trading Nation

Micron is surging, but chart points to a more than 50% drop, technician says

A handful of value stocks are surging, and two look like a buy   

These could be some of Wall Street's most valuable players.

A handful of cheap stocks — including Micron, Lennar, Freeport-McMoRan and Goldman Sachs – trade at less than 10 times trailing earnings but have notched double-digit rallies for the year.

Beware of one of those names, says Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com.

"Even though Micron has participated in the rally, this is not a catch-up trade you want to be involved in," Gordon said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Micron could be in for a sharp decline, says Gordon, based on the two prior pullbacks, in 2011 and in 2015.

"Average those [declines] up and give us about a 70% decline," said Gordon. "If you were to do a trendline in Micron, a full 70% drop would put you right on top of the trendline which would be around $20 in Micron."

"The rally that we've seen is losing momentum as evidenced simply by the relative strength index. We're making a series of lower highs in the RSI as Micron has been making higher highs in price, so momentum is being lost," he added.

Micron has rallied 35% this year, ahead of the 29% rally in the SMH semiconductor ETF.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, could be setting up for a bigger breakout, says Michael Bapis, managing director at Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management.

"Let's start with fundamentals. You're going to see M&A activity is up, IPO activity is up, the markets are rallying, there's corporate cash on the balance sheet as far as anybody can see and you have a positive environment — you have a regulatory environment that's positive and you also have an acquisition environment that's going to keep going," Bapis said on Thursday's segment.

Goldman Sachs is surging past the rest of the market this year. It has added 21% in 2019, roughly double the gains on the XLF financials ETF.

"Goldman Sachs is a leader of the industry. It's trading at the middle of their range at 8 times earnings. I would look to see that stock being higher by the end of the year," said Bapis.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
XLF
---
GS
---
FCX
---
LEN
---
MU
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET). In addition, he contributes to CNBC and CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...