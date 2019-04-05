Micron is surging, but chart points to a more than 50% drop, technician says

A handful of value stocks are surging, and two look like a buy 17 Hours Ago | 03:18

These could be some of Wall Street's most valuable players.

A handful of cheap stocks — including Micron, Lennar, Freeport-McMoRan and Goldman Sachs – trade at less than 10 times trailing earnings but have notched double-digit rallies for the year.

Beware of one of those names, says Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com.

"Even though Micron has participated in the rally, this is not a catch-up trade you want to be involved in," Gordon said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Micron could be in for a sharp decline, says Gordon, based on the two prior pullbacks, in 2011 and in 2015.

"Average those [declines] up and give us about a 70% decline," said Gordon. "If you were to do a trendline in Micron, a full 70% drop would put you right on top of the trendline which would be around $20 in Micron."

"The rally that we've seen is losing momentum as evidenced simply by the relative strength index. We're making a series of lower highs in the RSI as Micron has been making higher highs in price, so momentum is being lost," he added.

Micron has rallied 35% this year, ahead of the 29% rally in the SMH semiconductor ETF.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, could be setting up for a bigger breakout, says Michael Bapis, managing director at Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management.

"Let's start with fundamentals. You're going to see M&A activity is up, IPO activity is up, the markets are rallying, there's corporate cash on the balance sheet as far as anybody can see and you have a positive environment — you have a regulatory environment that's positive and you also have an acquisition environment that's going to keep going," Bapis said on Thursday's segment.

Goldman Sachs is surging past the rest of the market this year. It has added 21% in 2019, roughly double the gains on the XLF financials ETF.

"Goldman Sachs is a leader of the industry. It's trading at the middle of their range at 8 times earnings. I would look to see that stock being higher by the end of the year," said Bapis.