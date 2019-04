What happened to Malaysia's 1MDB money? 7:11 AM ET Tue, 19 Feb 2019 | 05:44

The current trial involves seven charges related to an alleged transfer of 42 million Malaysian ringgit ($10.3 million) from a former 1MDB unit to Najib's personal bank account. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wednesday's trial began after a two-month delay and is set to recommence on April 15. Earlier postponements followed appeals over procedural matters.

Analysts said there are political incentives for Najib if his trial is delayed, and they expect more attempts by the defense to push back proceedings.

"It's fairly obvious that the defense team is trying to delay the trial as much as possible ... they will throw up some legal maneuvers again when the trial resumes," James Chin, director of the Asia Institute Tasmania at the University of Tasmania, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Najib's lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, did not make himself available for comment when CNBC contacted his office.