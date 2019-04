The property has not been an easy sell. 50 Cent has been hustling for years to find a buyer for the compound. Its selling price is 84 percent less than its first asking price 12 years ago, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Before it sold, it was listed on Zillow as being available for rent for $100,000 month.

A spokeswoman for 50 Cent told the Wall Street Journal the proceeds of the sale of the house would be donated to the rapper's no-profit, the G-Unity Foundation.

50 Cent reportedly purchased the property from boxing star Mike Tyson in 2003 for $4.1 million.

