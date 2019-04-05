Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski just sold his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million — take a look inside

New England Patriots star Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in March, and now he has sold his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Gronk, 29, reportedly bought the home in 2016 for $1.9 million.

Take a look.

The Boston condo is a little more than 2,000 square feet and has an additional 340-square-foot private roof deck. It includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open living and dining room area.

It has a mix of exposed brick, natural maple and beamed ceilings.