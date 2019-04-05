VISIT CNBC.COM

Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski just sold his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million — take a look inside

New England Patriots star Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in March, and now he has sold his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Gronk, 29, reportedly bought the home in 2016 for $1.9 million.

Take a look.

The Boston condo is a little more than 2,000 square feet and has an additional 340-square-foot private roof deck. It includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open living and dining room area.

It has a mix of exposed brick, natural maple and beamed ceilings.

Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman

The condo's custom-built kitchen includes a restaurant-grade stainless stove with dual ovens, a third stainless oven and a subzero fridge, the listing states.

Douglas Elliman

The condo's living and dining area features balcony views. Additionally, the condo has a study or nursery with a built-in office, as well as two deeded parking spots. A spiral staircase leads up to the private rooftop deck, which offers views of the city.

Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman

The corner-unit condo is located in the Seaport district of Boston, according to the listing. It was listed by Douglas Elliman.

While the condo screams luxury, Gronk is famous for being fairly frugal. His most recent NFL contract was for a whopping $54 million, but in 2018 he said he had not touched a dime of his career NFL salary or signing bonuses, and instead chose to live off the money he made on endorsement deals with companies like Cheerios, Tide and Monster energy drink.

Gronk's impressive nine-season career included three Super Bowl victories.

As for his future career plans, Gronk has been open about his desire to start acting in Hollywood. And CNBC reports another potential avenue for Gronk could be in the wrestling ring — he made a successful cameo at Wrestlemania in 2017.

