Prince Harry says video game Fortnite is 'irresponsible' and should be banned

Prince Harry isn't a dad yet — he and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child this spring — in but it already sounds like he might put a limit on how much time his future children spend playing video games.

The Duke of Sussex isn't a fan of the massively popular online game Fortnite, with the British royal going as far as to call for a ban of the game at an event at a West London YMCA on Thursday.

"That game shouldn't be allowed. Where is the benefit of having it in your household?" Prince Harry told reporters at the event, according to the BBC. Prince Harry added that he thinks Fortnite is too addictive, especially for young players.

"It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible," the prince said Thursday. "It's so irresponsible."

The free-to-play Fortnite, made by video game company Epic Games, is a multi-player, "battle royale" survival game pitting 100 players against each other at a time. The players look for weapons and tools to try and build structures while killing each other in an effort to be the last person standing.

The game launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the world's most popular video games, with more than 250 million registered players around the world, as of last month. The game has had 10.8 million people playing at any given time, Epic Games said in March. And, while other games (including Electronic Arts' "Apex Legends") have recently seen a surge in popularity to challenge Fortnite, the latter is still potentially worth as much as $12 billion as a franchise for Epic Games, according to one estimate.