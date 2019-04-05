Stocks set to open slightly higher on US-China trade deal hopes; jobs data in focus

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher Friday, as investors monitored progress in U.S.-China trade talks and looked ahead to upcoming jobs data.

As of 01:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 33 points, indicating a higher open of 31, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also in positive territory.

On Thursday, the Dow closed more than 150 points higher, while the S&P 500 notched its first six-day winning streak since February, buoyed by positive trade news.

Investors continued to digest the latest developments in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing on Friday. President Donald Trump said Thursday that swift progress had been made, adding "we'll know over the next four weeks" whether a deal can be reached.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, meanwhile, said new consensus had been reached by both countries on the text of a trade agreement, according to official state news agency Xinhua.

Elsewhere, traders will likely keep a close watch on upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which are due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.