This Japanese longevity expert lived to 105 — here's what he ate every day

Longevity expert Dr. Shigeaki Hinohara lived to be 105 years old.

Hinohara, former chairman emeritus of Tokyo's St. Luke's International University and former honorary president of St. Luke's International Hospital, was perhaps best known for his book, "Living Long, Living Good."

But Hinohara's own longevity wasn't due to strict or rigid regimens.

"It's best not to tire the body with too many rules such as lunchtime and bedtime," Hinohara said in a 2009 interview with The Japan Times.

There was at least one routine he had, however — Hinohara generally ate the same thing every day.

For breakfast he drank coffee, a glass of milk and some orange juice with a tablespoon of olive oil in it. "Olive oil is great for the arteries and keeps my skin healthy," he told The Japan Times.

His lunch was perhaps surprising, as it often consisted milk and a few cookies or "nothing when I am too busy to eat."

Dinner was "veggies, a bit of fish and rice, and, twice a week, 100 grams of lean meat," Hinohara said.

The doctor believed keeping your weight in check is critical to living a long life.

"All people who live long — regardless of nationality, race or gender — share one thing in common: None are overweight," Hinohara said.

Though Hinohara didn't seem to eat much, he said he never got hungry because he was focused on his work, which also may have been a secret to his longevity.

"There is no need to ever retire, but if one must, it should be a lot later than 65," Hinohara said.

First work for you family and to achieve your goals, "unitl one is 60 years old," he said. Then "in our later years, we should strive to contribute to society."

From the age of 65, Hinohara worked 18 hour days, seven days a week as a volunteer and "love[d] every minute of it," he told The Japan Times in 2009. In fact, he volunteered until the last few months before his death on July 18, 2017, according to The New York Times.

See also:

Japanese doctor and longevity expert who lived until 105: Don't retire

Iris Apfel: 10 life lessons from a 96-year-old who is probably cooler than you

95-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel says hard work is her fountain of youth