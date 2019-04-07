Cory Booker says his 2020 campaign raised more than $5 million in the first quarter



Sen. Cory Booker said in an email to supporters Sunday that his 2020 presidential campaign raised more than $5 million in February and March, exceeding his goal for the first quarter.

Booker said his campaign "didn't take a dime" from political action committees or federal lobbyists. In his email to supporters, Booker said the average online donation to his campaign was $34. The senator from New Jersey said his presidential campaign will report $6.1 million in cash on hand when it files with the Federal Election Commission later this month.

Booker may have exceeded his fundraising expectations, but his campaign still trails behind the other candidates.

Bernie Sanders, the Independent senator from Vermont, leads the pack of 2020 hopefuls with a total haul of $18.2 million and an average donation of $20. Sen. Kamala Harris of California is in second place after raising $12 million with an average donation of $55.

Booker's first-quarter haul, in other words, puts him near the bottom of the pack.

Booker acknowledged that his campaign has a long way to go: "There's no question we're an underdog in this race — but I wouldn't bet against this team," he said.

