Tech spending will near $4 trillion this year. Here's where all the money is going and why

Ask Ken Goldman, president of former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt's family office, Hillspire, which industry is being disrupted by technology today and his answer might surprise you.

"Construction is being totally disrupted — the entire industry," he said.

The former chief financial officer of Yahoo, Fortinet and Siebel Systems, Goldman said companies cannot afford to make the mistake of thinking technology disruption is greatest in the tech sector itself, or limited to certain sectors of the economy.

"Every single industry in the world," said Goldman, who serves on the advisory board of the new CNBC Technology Executive Council (TEC).

A decade ago oil and gas companies were the stocks with the highest market capitalization. Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco is still more profitable than the iPhone maker, but the top of the market cap table has tilted. Now Goldman notes that all of the biggest market cap companies are tech (the top four U.S. publicly traded companies, to be exact). His warning: Disruption comes from the bottom up.

"The thing I've seen happen with companies inside and outside of tech is they get complacent and assume the newest will only take a small share. By the time it mushrooms, it's too late," he said.