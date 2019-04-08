Asia set to trade higher following progress in US-China trade talks

Asia Pacific markets looked set to trade up Monday morning amid improved investor confidence after relatively strong jobs data in the U.S. and reports of progress in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

Australia's SPI futures pointed to a slightly higher open for the benchmark ASX 200. Nikkei futures also indicated possible gains in Japan at the open.

On Saturday, Chinese official broadcaster CCTV reported that there was "new progress" in trade talks that wrapped in Washington on Friday, Reuters reported. U.S. and Chinese officials were said to have discussed draft agreement text on contentious issues such as technology transfer, protection of intellectual property rights, and the bilateral trade balance, among others.

"The mood music continues to be quite positive, though the market awaits a 'deal'," David de Garis, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.