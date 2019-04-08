Asia set to trade higher following progress in US-China trade talks

Asia Markets

Asia Pacific markets looked set to trade up Monday morning amid improved investor confidence after relatively strong jobs data in the U.S. and reports of progress in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

Australia's SPI futures pointed to a slightly higher open for the benchmark ASX 200. Nikkei futures also indicated possible gains in Japan at the open.

On Saturday, Chinese official broadcaster CCTV reported that there was "new progress" in trade talks that wrapped in Washington on Friday, Reuters reported. U.S. and Chinese officials were said to have discussed draft agreement text on contentious issues such as technology transfer, protection of intellectual property rights, and the bilateral trade balance, among others.

"The mood music continues to be quite positive, though the market awaits a 'deal'," David de Garis, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

The U.S. economy added 196,000 jobs in March, according to government data released Friday, beating economists' prediction of 175,000 jobs.

"With the most recent payrolls data, the positive, non-inflationary growth story continues for the U.S.," Jack Chambers from ANZ Research said in a morning note.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. economy would climb like "a rocket ship" if the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, following the strong jobs report.

"The Fed remains firm that monetary policy will continue to be set along established, independent lines with the Fed currently data dependent," Chambers said.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, traded at 97.377 Monday morning, up from levels near 97.00. Among other currency pairs, the Japanese yen traded at 111.69 to the dollar, weakening from levels near 111.00 in the previous week. The Australian dollar, meanwhile, traded relatively flat at $0.7100.

