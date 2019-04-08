Markets

Boeing shares fall 4% after Bank of America downgrades stock on 737 Max production delays

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has cut its outlook on Boeing, saying the airline manufacturer's recent troubles with its 737 are worse than expected. Boeing shares tumbled nearly 4.5% on the move.

Two crashes of the Boeing 737 Max 8 forced the company to cut its production rates. BofA now estimates delays with the 737 now will lost six to nine months, longer than the three- to six-month delay originally forecast.

BofA cut its rating on Dow component Boeing from neutral to buy and lowered its price objective to $420 from $480.

