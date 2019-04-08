Billionaire Ray Dalio: 'Of course' rich people like me should pay more taxes

Dalio has company in calling for higher tax rates on the rich. Freshman Congresswoman from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposed a marginal tax rate on those making more than $10 million as high as 70 percent.

And contrary to Whitaker's comment, other billionaires have called for higher taxes as well.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates would like to see higher taxes levied on the top economic brackets.

"There's no free lunch here. You'd have to collect more money," Gates told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in February. "As you go about doing this additional collection, of course you want to be progressive. You want the portion that comes from the top 1 percent or top 20 percent to be much higher."

And billionaire Berkshire Hathaway boss Warren Buffett is also a long-time advocate of raising tax rates on the rich.

"I don't think I need a tax cut," Buffett told CNBC in October regarding the then recently released Republican tax plan.

In 2011, Buffett penned in the New York Times titled "Stop Coddling the Super-Rich," he called for a raise on taxes for everyone making more than $1 million. He called for an even more severe tax hike on those making more than $10 million or more. (Buffett did not provide specific tax rates.)

"I know well many of the mega-rich and, by and large, they are very decent people. They love America and appreciate the opportunity this country has given them. Many have joined the Giving Pledge, promising to give most of their wealth to philanthropy. Most wouldn't mind being told to pay more in taxes as well, particularly when so many of their fellow citizens are truly suffering," Buffett wrote in the Times.

Even as Dalio, Gates and Buffett say they are willing to pay higher tax rates to Uncle Sam, not everyone thinks taxing the rich at high rates is beneficial for society.

For example, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said raising the marginal tax rate on the richest Americans to 70 percent, as Ocasio-Cortez suggested, would result in "a significant drop in economic activity," he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

"Maybe I better make myself clear," Greenspan said. "I think it would be a terrible mistake."

