There were a ton of big analyst calls about major stocks on Monday. Here are the highlights

Bank of America downgraded the stock saying they now expect a longer delay with the 737 Max.

"On Friday after the market closed, Boeing announced it will cut 737 production rates from 52 per month to 42 per month effective mid-April. In our view, this likely means that the 737 delay could last longer than previously expected. We now estimate 6-9 months of disruption vs. our previous estimate of 3-6 months. The 737, which is Boeing's most profitable program, accounts for about 40% of total company EBIT. We update our model and valuation to reflect our new base case scenario for Boeing. We lower our PO to $420 from $480. Considering the operating risks in Boeing's business made apparent by recent events regarding the 737 MAX, we expect Boeing to trade at its historical 25% discount to the S&P 500 on a Price to Free Cash Flow Basis instead of closer to parity. We downgrade Boeing to Neutral from Buy."

