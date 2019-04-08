The ECB's good work should shame incompetent euro area politicians

Eleven years after the onset of the epochal financial crisis, followed by the Great Recession, the European Central Bank is still trying to hold the monetary union from drowning in another cycle of rising unemployment, poverty and civil unrest.
Those rushing to ascribe that to the lack of instruments for economic policy coordination are wrong.
The euro area has a de facto economic government in the form of the Eurogroup, a forum of finance ministers. For eight years, until October 2017, the group was chaired by Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany's former finance minister who oversaw the Greek debacle and of the long years of fiscal austerity in recession-ridden euro area economies.
Under German leadership, slashing the government spending became the order of the day. Eventually, that calamity morphed into a cruel joke known as the austerity growth model: A sharp contraction of public sector expenditures and a regime of liberal hiring and firing sold to true believers as structural labor market reforms.
France has been under relentless German pressures to apply that oxymoronic growth model. Paris duly followed with some fiscal austerity and a lot of harsh labor market deregulations, combined, most recently, with ill-fated gasoline taxes.