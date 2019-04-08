The ECB's good work should shame incompetent euro area politicians

Each of those countries are currently experiencing a slowing demand, output and employment, and all of them need strong support to economic activity.

Where can that come from? Excluding the fiscal policy, there are only two sources: Low credit costs and rising export sales.

The ECB is doing all it can with abundant credit flows and a zero percent interest rate — to the horror of its German critics.

But, acting alone, the monetary policy cannot do it all. Bank lending to households is stuck at modest annual growth rates of 3 percent to 3.5 percent. Such a subdued demand for money is partly a result of high unemployment in Spain (13.9 percent), Italy (10.7 percent), France (8.8 percent) and Portugal (6.3 percent) — and the lingering uncertainties about the extent, and duration, of the growth slowdown and dimming prospects for job creation.

The upshot is that volumes of retail trade in the three months to February showed no monthly growth in France, Spain and Portugal. That's a bad omen for household consumption, the pillar of economic activity in the interest-rate sensitive segment of aggregate demand.

Exports could help, but that would require that the other half of the monetary union — with budget and trade surpluses — steps up public spending and tax cuts to stimulate domestic demand. That would expand export markets within the euro area and beyond, where hard-pressed deficit countries could sell some of their goods and services.

But Germany has ruled that out. Anticipating calls for looser fiscal policies and a decreased reliance on its mercantilist policies, Germany served notice that it would continue to run budget surpluses, and that U.S. President Donald Trump should be told that German trade surpluses are just the way it is.

Washington, of course, should not take that, because it violates the letter and the spirit of the G-7 and G-20 policy recommendations. On top of that, Germany's refusal to support the euro area growth puts in danger a quarter of U.S. exports to Europe, while Berlin pockets $70 billion on its U.S. goods trade.

The International Monetary Fund and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development should also stop whining about the weakening world economy and call out — naming names — the trade and budget surplus countries to exercise an effective policy coordination.