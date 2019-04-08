Majority of Wall Street pans Trump's Fed picks, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain

Some on Wall Street are blasting President Donald Trump's intentions to nominate Stephen Moore and Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve board of governors, with majorities in a CNBC Fed Survey saying the Senate should not confirm either man and many saying both are unqualified.

In a survey taken Friday through Sunday, 60% of respondents said the Senate should not confirm former Wall Street Journal editorial writer Moore, and 53% called for the Senate to reject the prospective nomination of businessman and former Republican president candidate Herman Cain.

"Both Moore and Cain are highly unconventional and politically-biased choices and, if confirmed to the board, would be very disruptive at a time when monetary policy is at an important crossroads," Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. Financial Market Economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in response to the survey.