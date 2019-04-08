What successful couples know about money that you don't

Relationship advice — "be honest, talk it over, respect each other's feelings" — often goes right out the window when you're in an actual relationship.

Take money. Who talks about it honestly? Who can have calm discussions when tempers are running high over someone's spending habits?

"We don't talk about money with anyone, even our partners," said Ashley Gerstley, a money coach in Hoboken, New Jersey, who wrote "The 30-Day Money Cleanse."

Yet learning to communicate about finance is a critical part of a successful relationship. Newlyweds or couples deepening their relationship can save themselves a lot of misery if they learn to talk about money.

Learning about money is a journey, Gerstley said, "and we often cheat ourselves by giving up too quickly."

Mantras such as "I can't save!" can become self-fulfilling prophecies when people take actions to prove these internal messages, Gerstley said.

People who are successful usually have a specific mindset: They believe they can improve and grow.