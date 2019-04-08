Suzy Welch: The only 2 reasons you should drop everything and learn to code   

These days, "learn to code" is the conventional wisdom doled out to anyone who's been laid off or feels stalled professionally.

But bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says you'll want to think carefully before pursuing something that's being presented as a professional quick-fix.

"Coding is great for some people," she tells CNBC Make It. "I have a nephew who was born doing calculus. He majored in comp sci at college, and now earns a six-figure salary at 24 years old. That kind of story is why boot camps are popping up everywhere and their classrooms are full."