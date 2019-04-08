The habit Alex Rodriguez prioritizes every night is one that Richard Branson also swears by—here's why

Alex Rodriguez finishes every day with the same habit: He writes out a checklist of "to-do" items or records general thoughts and ideas in a notebook.

"I'm old school," the former MLB star tells The New York Times Magazine in a recent interview about his doping suspension and rebuilding his image. "I remember things better if I write them out."

For example, "The other day, Jennifer said something brilliant at, like, two in the morning," says Rodriguez, who is newly engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez. "I reached over to get my notebook, and everything falls on the floor. Then I grabbed it and wrote it down."

It's not a new habit. As a professional baseball player, "I had a list of my 10 things I had to do, and I would check it every night before I went to bed to see how many I'd done," he tells The NYT Magazine. "I was maniacal about my work ethic."