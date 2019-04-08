The CNBC Technology Executive Council Advisory Board consists of highly accomplished experts hailing from all corners of the tech world, cutting across a variety of industries and the public sector, with a significant technology pedigree. These thought leaders offer perspective on the most pressing technology issues and aids in the formation of the CNBC Technology Executive Council.
|Anant Agarwal
|edX Chief Executive Officer
|Carl Bass
|Former Autodesk President & Chief Executive Officer
|Jim Breyer
|Breyer Capital Founder & Chief Executive Officer
|Aneesh Chopra
|President CareJourney; Former Chief Technology Officer of the United States
|Beth Comstock
|Author; Former GE Vice Chair
|Kenneth Goldman
|Hillspire President; Former Yahoo CFO
|Theresia Gouw
|Aspect Ventures Co-founder
|Helen Greiner
|iRobot Co-founder; CyPhy Works Founder
|Katie Haun
|Andreessen Horowitz General Partner
|Perry Hewitt
|Former Chief Digital Officer Harvard Univeristy
|Walter Isaacson
|Tulane Professor of Histroy; Former Aspen Institute CEO
|Imran Khan
|Veriship Co-founder & Chief Exectuive Officer; Former Snap Chief Strategy Officer
|Jaron Lanier
|Computer Scientist, Composer, Artist, & Author
|Michael Luca
|Harvard Business School Associate Professor
|Alexis Ohanian
|Initialized Capital Co-founder; Reddit Co-founder
|Padmasree Warrior
|Former NIO U.S. Chief Executive Officer & Chief Development Officer
|Tim Wu
|Columbia Law School Professor