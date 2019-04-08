Narcissism involves an unrealistic sense of grandiosity and superiority, manifested in the form of vanity, self-admiration and delusions of talent. Here are the main characteristics of narcissistic and toxic bosses:

1. They often crave validation and recognition from others. This is primarily because their self-esteem is high, but fragile. Bosses who constantly show off, are probably desperate for others' admiration.

2. They tend to be self-centered. This means they're generally less interested in others and have deficits in empathy. For this very reason, they are rarely found displaying any genuine consideration for people other than themselves.

3. They have high levels of entitlement. Narcissists commonly behave as if they deserve certain privilege or enjoy higher stats than their peers enjoy.