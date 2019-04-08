By the same token, psychopathic tendencies often co-exist with entrepreneurial traits, which explains why there are so many famous cases of self-made billionaires — from Bernie Madoff and Jeff Skilling to Steve Jobs and Elon Musk — whose disruptive personalities made them as unemployable as innovative.
Jobs got fired from his own company and displayed clear patterns of low empathy and antisocial behavior: Parking in the disabled car park and bullying and intimidating his employees. Musk's narcissistic side has also been manifested — rather often — in his combative rants with investors, the media and his employees, as well as his confrontational and erratic social media presence.
But it's not all bad. Jobs and Musk undeniably have talent for entrepreneurship, defined as the ability to translate original and useful ideas into practical innovations.
That can't be said for every entrepreneur, though. While Elizabeth Holmes lost her "billionaire" title, she styled herself as the Jobs of healthcare, and was clearly ruthless in deceiving investors. Instead of bringing an innovative product to the market, was selling nothing but a fairy tale.