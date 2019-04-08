The UK is going after Big Tech over harmful content: Here's why it matters

Britain just announced plans for a tough new law aimed at forcing tech giants like Facebook and Twitter to clean up their platforms.

The new rules, unveiled in a white paper on Monday, would impose a legally-binding duty of care on social networks to make sure they tackle harmful content.

A new industry-funded regulator will be introduced under the proposals. It could have the power to slap internet firms with heavy fines, block people's access to websites and potentially hold executives personally liable for violations.

U.K. Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said the new policy would put an end to the "era of self-regulation for online companies."

"Voluntary actions from industry to tackle online harms have not been applied consistently or gone far enough," he said in a statement Monday.