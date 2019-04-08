Personal Finance

These 40 cities could be on the brink of a housing crash

  • When it comes to finding a place to live, an urban setting at a fair price might be right up your alley.
  • Be sure to look beyond those low costs to see whether the real estate market in your chosen city is stable.
  • New data from GOBankingRates reveal that certain cities are particularly vulnerable based on their foreclosure and delinquency rates.
Newark, New Jersey, skyline on the Passaic River.
Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images
If you're looking for a new home in an urban area, you might be attracted to some more up-and-coming areas.

But buyer beware: Some of those areas come with big risks.

That is according to a new study from GOBankingRates, which evaluated cities based on multiple criteria: percentage of homes with mortgages in negative equity, foreclosure rates, delinquency rates on mortgage payments, homeowner vacancy rates and rental vacancy rates. The site then ranked 40 cities according to these risks.

"You could see this as a list of bargains. But if things don't improve, you're just going to lose equity on your house," said Andrew DePietro, lead researcher and data analyst at GOBankingRates.

On top of the list is Newark, New Jersey, which also came in first with highest delinquency rate and highest homeowner vacancy rate.

Other Northeast cities to make the list include Baltimore; Bridgeport, Conn.; Hartford, Conn.; Philadelphia and Syracuse, New York.

Midwestern cities were also prominent, including Chicago; Cleveland; Dayton, Ohio; Detroit; Toledo, Ohio; Akron, Ohio; Milwaukee; and Rockford, Joliet and Aurora, all in Illinois.

Southern cities also rounded out the top 40, including Birmingham, Alabama; Columbus, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; Memphis; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans and Norfolk, Virginia, among others.

Tulsa landed on the bottom of the list, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a safe bet, DePietro said. That's because it still has above-average foreclosure rates, homeowner vacancy rates and rental vacancy rates.

"There are probably suburbs outside these cities that are in less danger," DePietro said.

Following are the 40 cities that could be in danger of a housing crash this year, according to GOBankingRates.

GOBankingRates used data from the Census Bureau, RealtyTrac and Zillow to complete the study.

