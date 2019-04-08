Three options strategies for the week: April 8, 2019

The Final Call: SPY, IWM & WFC
The Final Call: SPY, IWM & WFC   

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth broke down call buying in the IWM Small Cap ETF.

Mike Khouw also illustrated a risk reversal trade in Lyft.

Dan Nathan outlined a put spread in Wells Fargo.

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long INTC July Call Spread. Long C April put spread. Long XLI April put spread. Long XRT May put spread.

  • Melissa Lee
    Melissa Lee

    Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

Showtimes


Fridays, 5:30p ET

Saturday, 6a ET

Sunday, 6a ET

