Three options strategies for the week: April 8, 2019

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth broke down call buying in the IWM Small Cap ETF.
Mike Khouw also illustrated a risk reversal trade in Lyft.
Dan Nathan outlined a put spread in Wells Fargo.
Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long INTC July Call Spread. Long C April put spread. Long XLI April put spread. Long XRT May put spread.
Fridays, 5:30p ET
Saturday, 6a ET
Sunday, 6a ET