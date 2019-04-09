Cannabis, China and cancer cures: These are 2019's best performing ETFs   

This year's best-performing exchange-traded funds are an eclectic group.
They center on three red-hot themes: China, cannabis and genomics, a branch of biotechnology that uses DNA to try to treat or eliminate diseases like cancer. Largely, these groups underperformed last year but are making a rapid comeback.
The top five best-performing ETFs in 2019 are:
- The VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF, up nearly 44 percent for the year;
- The marijuana-themed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, also up nearly 44 percent;
- The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF, also with an almost 44 percent gain;
- The biotech-based ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF, up around 43 percent;
- And the Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy China ETF, up over 41 percent.
Here's what experts think of these markets and the ETFs within them: