Cannabis, China and cancer cures: These are 2019's best performing ETFs   

Investing in China wasn't always this appealing. 2018 was a remarkably bad year for Chinese equities, with the benchmark Shanghai stock exchange declining 25 percent.

Now, things seem to be improving. The exchange hit a 52-week high on Monday and is now one of the world's top-performing indexes, up more than 30 percent this year.

And when it comes to the ETF space, experts see opportunity to seize on the shift.

"Obviously, it's becoming a bigger part of the global economy, so you should own more of it," John Davi, founder and chief investment officer of Astoria Portfolio Advisors, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.

"My vantage point is that China trades at, like, 12 times earnings. S&P [500] is, like, 17 times earnings," he said. "And if you look at earnings growth, you've got triple the amount of earnings growth for [the iShares MSCI China ETF, or MCHI] compared to the S&P 500. So risk-reward, you've got a margin of safety when you're buying China. So it's our biggest overweight in our portfolios. We like emerging markets."

Still, even with the "valuation discount," China's economic stimulus plans and lower interest rates, it's not safe to get too bullish on China just yet, CFRA's Todd Rosenbluth said in the same interview.

Rosenbluth, CFRA's director of ETF and mutual fund research, said the macroeconomic picture is still "a large part" of investing in China, especially with the U.S.-China trade dispute still unresolved.

"You can ... go against that and use more single-country-oriented ETFs from iShares, or from Franklin, or from other providers that are out there, to underweight China in the portfolio," he said.