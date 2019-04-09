Cramer Remix: Another pullback could push the market to keep rallying   

Earnings season is drawing nigh and one more pullback before the week ends could be a positive for the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

Tuesday's decline, where the three major indexes all fell less than 1%, was a "very healthy" move before companies start reporting, he said.

"Let's just say they have plenty of room to rally if they beat the numbers," the "Mad Money" host said. "Today removed a lot of the froth that I don't like. One more pullback like this before the big banks start reporting on Friday and I think we're gonna be in very good shape."